Fired deputy charged with speeding, vehicular homicide

Jones had stopped at a stop sign, and was struck by the deputy's car shortly after pulling onto the highway, the state patrol said.

“This deputy failed to follow his training and our agency’s long-standing policies and procedures and neglected to obey state law,” the sheriff said in a statement after the wreck. “No one in law enforcement should ever cause the innocent to be harmed and this type of reckless behavior will not be tolerated by anyone.”

Buchanan had worked for the sheriff’s office since September 2016 and had been a patrol deputy since January 2021. It wasn't known early Monday whether Buchanan has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.