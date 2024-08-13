Fire sparks Georgia nuclear plant alert, but officials say no safety threat as reactors unaffected

Dave Gasperson, a U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission spokesperson, said the fire was contained and “did not affect any of the plant’s operating systems.” That federal agency oversees nuclear power plants. Gasperson said the commission's onsite inspector monitored the situation.

Officials said the fire did not threaten the safety or health of employees or members of the public and that all four of the nuclear reactors onsite continued to produce electricity at full power.

An alert is the second-least serious category of emergency out of four categories designated by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, an agency that oversees nuclear power plants. That category could reduce a plant's level of safety but isn't supposed to affect the public. The plant returned to normal operations after terminating the alert.

Georgia Power said workers are coordinating recovery with federal, state and local officials. Georgia Power owns the plant along with partners Oglethorpe Power Corp., Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia and Dalton city utilities. It supplies electricity to almost all Georgians, as well as some utilities in Florida and Alabama.

The two older nuclear reactors were completed in 1987 and 1989. If they lose primary electricity from the outside grid, as well as backup electricity from a diesel generator, the reactors can overheat and melt down. Vogtle's two newer nuclear reactors are designed to avoid a meltdown from a power loss.

The two new reactors were completed this year and are the first new reactors built from scratch in the United States in decades. They cost the owners $31 billion, finishing seven years late and $17 billion over budget. Add in $3.7 billion that original contractor Westinghouse paid Vogtle owners to walk away from construction, and the total nears $35 billion.