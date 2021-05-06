Fire destroys businesses at strip mall outside Atlanta

NORCROSS, Ga. (AP) — A fire at a strip mall in an Atlanta suburb has destroyed three businesses and threatens to burn two others, authorities said.
The fire broke out shortly before dawn Thursday in Norcross, just northeast of Atlanta, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
The businesses were completely engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived, Gwinnett County Fire Lt. Donald Strother said.
More than two-dozen firefighters worked to get the huge flames under control, Strother said.
No injuries have been reported.