Fire chief resigns after critical review, years of attacks

The review said the department’s 15.4% turnover rate was almost twice the national average and called for the city to begin tracking firings and resignations and bring in a human resources specialist to improve employee relations.

In September, former city EMS chief James Kelly sent commissioners a letter alleging James subjected him to discrimination and hostility because he is gay. James denied the allegations.

James has for years been targeted by the Augusta Firefighters Association, a union which does not have a collective bargaining contract with the city.

“We’ll be standing by waiting to assist the commission rebuilding the department and moving forward," Firefighters Association President Philip Brigham said. "We’re all about what’s best for the city,”

James and some commissioners have said the union, which is largely white, targeted the chief because he was Black.

“For him to go out the way that he did to me it was an insult to his character his integrity and his leadership,” Fennoy said.