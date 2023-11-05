Finley accounts for 5TDs to help Texas State roll Georgia Southern 45-24

The Bobcats (6-3, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) started their scoring eruption at at the beginning of the second quarter when they scored five touchdowns and a field goal on the way to building a 45-10 lead with 2:34 left in the third.

In the decisive second quarter, Finley threw a 3-yard scoring pass to Konner Fox for a 14-10 lead. With 3:46 before halftime he found Kole Wilson on an 8-yard scoring pass. Mason Shipley kicked a 31-yard field goal and Finley ran it in with 42 seconds left in the half to make it 31-10. In the second half he had a 12-yard scoring run with 9:52 left in the third.

Joey Hobert finished with 141 yards on 13 receptions and scored a touchdown.

Jalen White had 159 yards rushing on 17 carries and scored twice for Georgia Southern (6-3, 3-2). ___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football