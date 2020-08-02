Finger Lakes area expects economic hit from cancelled race

NASCAR and Watkins Glen International have cited coronavirus-related health regulations and logistics issues for the decision to move the event to the Daytona International Speedway road course in Florida. It was scheduled to take place Aug. 13-16.

Schuyler County Administrator Timothy O'Hearn told the Poughkeepsie Journal the NASCAR weekend generates about $50 million in revenue for the region. It's the biggest event at the speedway and typically attracts up to 100,000 people.