Finch scores 14 as Georgia Southern downs S. Alabama 64-50

Finch had five rebounds and five assists for the Eagles (8-6). Kaden Archie scored 12 points while going 5 of 11 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and added six rebounds. Tyren Moore was 4 of 10 shooting (1 for 6 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Isaiah Moore led the way for the Jaguars (6-7) with 15 points and five assists. South Alabama also got 14 points and two steals from Tyrell Jones. In addition, Owen White had 11 points.