Finch beats buzzer, Ga Southern tops Appalachian St 67-65

Finch had the ball at the top of the arc, split two defenders and swooped in for a long layup off the glass as time explired.

Savrasov also added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (11-7, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Finch scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Tyren Moore recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.