Finch beats buzzer, Ga Southern tops Appalachian St 67-65

Georgia News
1 hour ago
Jalen Finch made a layup at the buzzer, Andrei Savrasov's scored 21 points and the Georgia Southern Eagles defeated the Appalachian State Mountaineers 67-65 on Thursday night

BOONE, N.C (AP) — Jalen Finch made a layup at the buzzer, Andrei Savrasov scored 21 points and Georgia Southern defeated Appalachian State 67-65 on Thursday night.

Finch had the ball at the top of the arc, split two defenders and swooped in for a long layup off the glass as time explired.

Savrasov also added 11 rebounds for the Eagles (11-7, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Finch scored 14 points while shooting 6 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc. Tyren Moore recorded 14 points and shot 4 for 11 (3 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

The Mountaineers (9-9, 2-3) were led in scoring by Donovan Gregory, who finished with 21 points and four assists. Tyree Boykin added 13 points for Appalachian State. Justin Abson also recorded 11 points and four blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. Georgia Southern visits James Madison and Appalachian State hosts Troy.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

