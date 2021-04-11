Finau gets a call during Masters delay, from Tom Brady

Dunne approached Finau and said, “somebody wants to talk to you.” Somebody was Brady.

“That was a pleasant surprise,” Finau said. “He said ‘great playing,’ and he’s following. He said he’s surprised we stopped. He said, in the NFL, ‘When it rains, we don’t stop.’ I said, ‘Maybe we’re not as tough as you guys,’ and he said, ‘No, that’s not the case.’ We had a good laugh about that.

“He was giving me some crap about the weather and why we stopped. He was obviously watching, and that was cool he was following.”

Brady is a big-time golfer and golf fan. He played last year in “The Match: Champions for Charity,” teaming with Phil Mickelson against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning. The made-for-TV event raised $20 million.

Finau is friends with Brady’s longtime trainer, Alex Guerrero.

“Alex is one of my good friends and someone I’ve known for a little bit,” Finau said. “That’s kind of how we met in Boston when he was playing for the Patriots, and this is only the second time we’ve had a conversation.”

Finau is a big football fan, but never was a serious player. He was asked if Brady, who has been known to recruit a free agent or two, asked him about joining the Bucs.

“He’s got plenty of weapons over there in Tampa,” Finau said. “They’re not going to need me.”

