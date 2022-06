Finally 3 in a row: Fried, Olson help Braves top Rox in 10

Connor Joe led off the fourth with an opposite-field ground single to extend his on-base streak to 30 games. Fried worked around Randal Grichuk’s leadoff double in the sixth.

Fried, who had a major league-high two shutouts in 2021 and was the winning pitcher in Atlanta’s World Series-clinching victory, didn’t walk a batter until there was one out in the eighth. He threw 102 pitches and struck out four.

The Rockies entered having allowed 39 runs and 51 hits in three games over two days. As manager Bud Black faced questions about his coaching staff before the game, Colorado was in danger of becoming the first team since the 1928 Phillies to give up 12 or more runs in four straight games.

Kuhl got off to a rough start, walking two and allowing two singles in the first. But the Braves didn’t score thanks to second baseman Brendan Rodgers throwing out Ronald Acuna Jr. at home on a first-and-third steal attempt.

Kuhl settled down from there. He was at 60 pitches through three innings but needed just 28 more to get through six. Dansby Swanson had three of the five hits allowed by Kuhl, who has given up only three runs in his past three starts.

Alex Colome, Tyler Kinley and Daniel Bard each pitched a shutout inning, making it the first scoreless game to go to the 10th in Denver since Sept. 14, 2008, when the Rockies beat the Dodgers in a game started by Hall of Famer Greg Maddux for Los Angeles.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: Acuna, still getting to full strength following right ACL surgery, started in right. He didn't play Wednesday and was the DH on Thursday.

Rockies: Daza (elbow) was in the lineup after not starting the past two games. ... Black confirmed two prospects, 3B Colton Welker and LHP Ryan Rolison, need season-ending shoulder surgery.

ALBIES SITS

Braves 2B Ozzie Albies didn't start in what manager Brian Snitker said was simply a day off. Albies later pinch-hit and has played in all 53 games.

PITCHING WOES

Black said the team is not considering replacing pitching coach Darryl Scott despite a 5.34 team ERA entering Friday, second-worst in the majors.

“He's a good coach,” Black said.

SLOPPY

Daza dropped a fly ball to center in the sixth, giving the Rockies a major league-high 43 errors.

UP NEXT

The Rockies on Saturday night debut their green City Connect alternate jerseys, patterned after the Colorado license plate, when LHP Kyle Freeland (1-5, 4.96 ERA) faces Braves RHP Spencer Strider (1-2, 3.45).

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Chad Kuhl watches a throw to an Atlanta Braves batter duirng the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado Rockies' Connor Joe watches his single off Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried thorws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron during the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, June 3, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)