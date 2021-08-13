Finalist named in search for president of Georgia university

Cathy Cox is the sole finalist for president of the Milledgeville-based university, Board of Regents Chairman Sachin Shailendra and University System of Georgia Acting Chancellor Teresa MacCartney announced in a statement on Thursday.

The Board of Regents is expected to take action on the position at a future board meeting. If the decision is finalized, Cox would replace Georgia College President Steve Dorman, who has said he is leaving this fall.