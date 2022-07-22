ajc logo
X

Film producer pleads guilty in fraud investment scams

Georgia News
59 minutes ago
Federal prosecutors say a movie producer has pleaded guilty to several counts of fraud and money laundering arising from his fraudulent promotion of two cryptocurrency investment schemes

ATLANTA (AP) — A movie producer has pleaded guilty to several counts of fraud and money laundering arising from his fraudulent promotion of two cryptocurrency investment schemes, federal prosecutors said.

Ryan Felton, 48, entered the plea on the fourth day of his jury trial in his hometown of Atlanta on Thursday.

“The defendant used 21st century technology to perpetrate an age-old fraud: lying to investors to steal their money and fund his own lavish lifestyle,” U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a news release. “Felton’s conviction should serve as a warning to anyone who seeks to capitalize on emerging technology to victimize others.”

Investigators said Felton, in 2017, promoted an initial coin offering, or ICO, for an entertainment streaming platform promising to surpass Netflix. Prosecutors said he falsely promoted that Atlanta rapper T.I. was co-owner of the FLiK platform, the U.S. military had agreed to distribute the platform to service members, and FLiK was finalizing licensing deals with major film and television studios.

Instead of using investor funds to develop the platform, Felton used around $2.4 million from investors to fund an extravagant lifestyle. He bought a $1.5 million home, a Ferrari, a Chevy Tahoe, and about $30,000 in diamond jewelry, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia said.

Felton promoted a second ICO for a new company in 2018. Investigators say he raised more than $200,000 for CoinSpark and again diverted money to his personal bank account.

“The technology has advanced, but the crime remains the same, and those who invest in cryptocurrency must be wary of opportunities that appear too good to be true,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI is committed to protecting investors from sophisticated cryptocurrency scammers that seek to capitalize on the novelty of digital currency.”

Felton pleaded guilty to 12 counts of wire fraud, 10 counts of money laundering, and two counts of securities fraud.

Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date before U.S. District Judge J.P. Boulee.

Editors' Picks
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in DeKalb neighborhood; 3 suspects identified
Monkeypox cases continue to rise in Georgia
3h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
9h ago
Sanderson Farms merges with another chicken giant after acquisition
3h ago
Sanderson Farms merges with another chicken giant after acquisition
3h ago
Braves World Series champion Dwight Smith dies at 58
1h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
8m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Evening' game
8m ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Evening' game
8m ago
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
9h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top