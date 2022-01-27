Fiery Georgia crash that killed 6 women leads to lawsuits

Just before the April crash, a vehicle ahead of the passenger van unexpectedly changed lanes on a Georgia interstate, police said at the time. The van then went out of control, rolled onto its side and slid across two lanes, bursting into flames and killing six women inside, police said in an accident report. Ten survivors of the crash were taken to hospitals.

Flames grew rapidly as bystanders tried to save the motorists from the burning van, witnesses recounted later.