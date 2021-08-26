Fiancé charged in death of SC woman reported missing

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and the Gwinnett County Police Department, authorities Tuesday arrested Michael Lee Wilkerson during a traffic stop in Buford, Georgia, multiple news outlets reported. He is being held at the Gwinnett County jail with no bond and is awaiting extradition to Greenville, South Carolina. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Wilkerson was engaged to Brittany Michelle Davis, 33, of Greenville, who was reported missing March 16, 2020. Police said the couple lived together at the time of her disappearance. Based on evidence obtained during the investigation, detectives had probable cause to charge Wilkerson with the murder of Davis, police said.