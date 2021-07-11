Fever win third straight, beat Dream 79-68

Indiana pulled away with 14 straight points for a 77-61 lead on Robinson’s basket with 3:53 left. Crystal Bradford stopped the run with 1 of 2 free throws and Aari McDonald’s 3-pointer with 2:08 left was the first of the game by the Dream (6-13). Atlanta finished 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

Odyssey Sims had 20 points and Bradford added 14 for Atlanta, which opened the game on a 12-2 run.