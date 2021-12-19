Ferris St. wins first D-II title, routs Valdosta St. 58-17

The Bulldogs racked up 365 yards rushing and had just two pass attempts for a 41-17 halftime advantage. Mitchell threw both passes with Bernhardt on the sideline resting a sore ankle. Bernhardt had 12 carries for 145 yards in the half. Jeremy Burrell added 95 yards rushing and Tyler Minor had 45 and each ran for a score.

Minor finished with 125 yards on eight carries. Burrell ran four times for 103 yards. Liam Daly had a 37-yard pick-6 late in the third quarter.

Ferris State coach Tony Annese, in his ninth season with the Bulldogs, is 41-2 in the last three seasons.

Ivory Durham was 14-of-34 passing for 158 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Valdosta State (12-2).

The teams also played in the 2018 championship at McKinney ISD Stadium, with the Blazers collecting their fourth title since 2002 in a 49-47 victory.

Caption Ferris State quarterback Jared Bernhardt (12) tosses the ball to Ferris State running back Tyler Minor (7) in the first half of the Division II championship NCAA college football game against Valdosta State in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

Caption Ferris State running back Tyler Minor (7) rushes past defenders to score a touchdown in the first half of the Division II championship NCAA college football game against Valdosta State in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

Caption Ferris State running back Jeremy Burrell (34) rushes past Valdosta State defensive back Cory Roberts (19) and defensive back Mondrell Jefferson (11) to gain yardage in the first half of the Division II championship NCAA college football game against Valdosta State in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. Burrell scored a touchdown on the play. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

Caption From left, Valdosta State defensive back Cory Roberts (19) and defensive back Christian Matthew (9) point in the opposite direction after recovering a fumble in the first half of the Division II championship NCAA college football game against Ferris State in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

Caption The Ferris State bulldog celebrates a touchdown with fans in the first half of the Division II championship NCAA college football game against Valdosta State in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

Caption From left, fans TJ Reilly, Anthony Yodice, and Frankie Yodice, all of McKinney, point down the field to signal a first down in the first half of the Division II championship NCAA college football game in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)

Caption Valdosta State running back Seth McGill (30) catches a touchdown pass in the first half of the Division II championship NCAA college football game against Ferris State in McKinney, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Emil Lippe)