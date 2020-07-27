Feds: Man caught after faking own death to avoid prosecution

But no evidence was found that he had taken his own life, and marshals concluded that Staveley faked his death and fled to avoid prosecution.

Staveley fled first to Tennessee and then to Georgia, where authorities determined he was using a false identity and driving a vehicle with stolen plates, and he was arrested Thursday in Alpharetta, Georgia, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

At the time of his arrest, he had multiple forms of identification and ID badges bearing different names, authorities said.

He is expected to appear in court in Georgia at an undetermined date, authorities said.

An email seeking comment was left Monday with Staveley's attorney.