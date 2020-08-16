Feds arrest Florida man linked to missing young Georgia mom

Authorities believe Cavett and her son had arrived in South Florida the day before she went missing — and after spending time in several Broward County communities. Her vehicle was found unattended July 28 in Hollywood.

In a rambling 51-minute video posted on Facebook, a man who appears to be Ryan says he was the last person to see Cavett.

“We have a missing woman, and I gave the police everything that I know,” he says in the video.

A spokesperson for the FBI's Miami field office could not be immediately reached for comment.