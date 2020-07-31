Federally indicted Atlanta Councilman says he won't resign

Atlanta City Councilman Antonio Brown, 35, was indicted Wednesday on charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud and making false statements on a bank loan application. He told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday that he planned to fight the charges and did not intend to resign.

The councilman was accused of taking out loans and making credit card purchases, including purchasing a Range Rover and Mercedes Benz C300. He then falsely claimed he was the victim of identity theft and was not responsible for the charges or repaying the loans, the U.S. attorney’s office said.