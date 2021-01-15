Federal report says pandemic hit seafood industry hard

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said revenues from catch brought to the docks by commercial fishermen fell 29% over the course of the first seven months of the year. Revenues declined every month from March to July, including a 45% decrease in July, the report said.

The NOAA report said the seafood industry at large has been hit hard by restaurant closures, social distancing protocols and the need for safety measures. NOAA's findings back up earlier reports from independent scientists that said seafood harvesting and consumption were both down.