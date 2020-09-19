Federal prison in southeast Georgia delays closure to 2021

“If we lose it, we’ll take a hit to all sales tax revenue,” he said. “We’ve had our hands full in the office.”

Carter said he's seeking a long-term contract extension or a deal to house other inmates at the facility, calling it the “backbone of the local economy.”

Many inmates have already been transferred. Federal records show the 1,900-bed prison was down to 586 prisoners on Friday, a decline of more than 600 since the closure announcement.

GEO has said the contract at the 1,900-bed prison is worth about $60 million a year. The Bureau of Prisons said in August that it determined that it had enough space in prisons the federal government owns and directly manages to house offenders from the Folkston prison.

Another part of the prison holds a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center that is not threatened with closure.

The complex held state offenders until 2010.