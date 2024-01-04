Federal lawsuit seeks to force Georgia mental health agencies to improve care for children

ATLANTA (AP) — Three Georgia agencies that provide social services are being sued in federal court by families who say their children's mental health disorders worsened from being institutionalized for prolonged periods as the state failed to provide adequate at-home services.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court says the state's shortcomings violate federal law including provisions of the Medicaid Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act. It asks a judge to order the agencies to make improvements to its mental health care system.

“Georgia’s children belong at home with their families," said Ruby Moore, executive director of the nonprofit Georgia Advocacy Office, which represents the families suing the state. “Due to Georgia’s failings, children are unnecessarily thrust into institutions and child welfare.”