Federal government sues Georgia county over firing of 2 men

The HR director also demanded that Loyal tell him if he’d told anyone else about the text, and Loyal said he’d told Turner.

Two weeks later, the county accused Loyal and Turner of misconduct and fired them. According to the complaint, Loyal and Turner had each been promoted several times and had no history of discipline with the county.

Loyal and Turner filed discrimination charges with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which investigated and found reasonable cause that the county violated the law.

The United States is asking the county to develop and implement policies that would prevent discrimination and retaliation. It's also seeking to compensate Loyal and Turner for damages sustained as a result of being fired.

In a statement, Peter Olson, county administrator for Bartow County, rejected the allegations in the lawsuit, calling them outrageous.

"Bartow County government does not racially discriminate nor retaliate against its employees," Olson said. “The two employees in question were fired for repeatedly falsifying time sheets and claiming overtime hours for work they did not perform, thereby stealing from the county.”

Olson said the same action would be taken against any other employee.

“We will be contesting the suit vigorously,” he added.