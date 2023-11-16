Federal charges added for Georgia jail escapee and woman accused of helping him

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed new charges against one of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month and a woman accused of helping him.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell was arrested Sunday after authorities said they found him in a home where police also found large quantities of drugs. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said last month that Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the county jail on Oct. 16.

Bibb County authorities on Tuesday arrested Janecia Green, 30, and another woman and charged them with aiding Barnwell's escape. In addition to those state charges, a federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Green on a federal charge of assisting escape of a person committed to custody.