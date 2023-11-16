Federal charges added for Georgia jail escapee and woman accused of helping him

Federal prosecutors have filed new charges against one of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month and a woman accused of helping him
Georgia News
1 hour ago

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed new charges against one of four men who escaped from a central Georgia jail last month and a woman accused of helping him.

Johnifer Dernard Barnwell was arrested Sunday after authorities said they found him in a home where police also found large quantities of drugs. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said last month that Joey Fournier, Marc Kerry Anderson, Johnifer Dernard Barnwell and Chavis Demaryo Stokes escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the county jail on Oct. 16.

Bibb County authorities on Tuesday arrested Janecia Green, 30, and another woman and charged them with aiding Barnwell's escape. In addition to those state charges, a federal grand jury on Tuesday indicted Green on a federal charge of assisting escape of a person committed to custody.

Authorities have not said what the women are accused of doing to help Barnwell.

Barnwell was being held in the Bibb County jail on behalf of the U.S. Marshals Service after he was convicted by a federal jury on Oct. 2 on drug charges that carry a possible life sentence and was awaiting sentencing. A federal grand jury on Tuesday added a charge of escape from custody for him.

Barnwell was in custody after his Sunday arrest. An attorney who represented him on his original federal charges did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment on the new charge.

Green was being held without bond pending a Nov. 21 detention hearing. A lawyer listed for her in online court records did not immediately respond to an email Thursday seeking comment on the federal charge.

Chavis Demaryo Stokes was caught on Oct. 26 and Marc Kerry Anderson was captured Nov. 3. Authorities continue to search for Fournier.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

How ‘fake’ bonds allow Georgia to offer tax breaks to companies8h ago

Customers at Gwinnett restaurant potentially exposed to hepatitis A
52m ago

Credit: John Spink

Details of the environmental complaint filed over Atlanta training center
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke
8h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Mercedes-Benz debuts ‘seamless’ EV charging hub in Sandy Springs
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

No. 15 LSU and Heisman hopeful Jayden Daniels host upset-minded Georgia State
41m ago
No. 9 Louisville takes its bid to land an ACC championship game spot to Miami
1h ago
Top-ranked Georgia looks to finish off a perfect SEC slate at No. 21 Tennessee
1h ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
17h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top