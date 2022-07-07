Federal aid to help widen cramped Atlanta airport concourse

The money will only cover a fraction of the cost to widen Concourse D at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Built in 1980, Concourse D was designed to handle smaller planes, with a central walkway only 20 feet (6 meters) wide and a total width of only 60 feet (18.3 meters). But it now handles full-sized jets, leaving it overcrowded and lacking in amenities.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Jackson and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced the project, saying it would improve efficiency and passenger experiences at the world's busiest airport. In the past, federal funds have gone largely into runways, taxiways and towers.