BreakingNews
Dawsonville man avoids jail in Jan. 6 charge
ajc logo
X

Federal aid to help widen cramped Atlanta airport concourse

Georgia News
37 minutes ago
Atlanta’s airport is getting $40 million to help expand a cramped concourse

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta's airport is getting $40 million to help expand a cramped concourse, one of the largest in a nearly $1 billion group of grants to 85 airports for terminals that the Biden administration announced Thursday,

The money will only cover a fraction of the cost to widen Concourse D at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. Built in 1980, Concourse D was designed to handle smaller planes, with a central walkway only 20 feet (6 meters) wide and a total width of only 60 feet (18.3 meters). But it now handles full-sized jets, leaving it overcrowded and lacking in amenities.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Jackson and Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff announced the project, saying it would improve efficiency and passenger experiences at the world's busiest airport. In the past, federal funds have gone largely into runways, taxiways and towers.

Airport General Manager Balram “B” Bheodari said there's no firm cost estimate yet, but that work would cost hundreds of millions of dollars. The rest would be financed from passenger facility surcharges on tickets and rent paid by airlines.

Bheodari said another year of planning is likely before work starts. The project could take five years. The Atlanta City Council approved a $5 million planning contract in February.

The Atlanta airport expects to receive $500 million in federal funds for various purposes in the next five years. Bheodari said.

Editors' Picks
Mysterious Georgia monument removed after explosion23h ago
Kemp amasses nearly $7M in latest fundraising period
21h ago
Atlanta airport gets $40M from feds for Concourse D expansion
7h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
19h ago
Braves’ Mike Soroka hit in knee by comebacker during rehab
19h ago
Former Stonecrest mayor requests no prison time for fraud scheme
1h ago
The Latest
Limits set for lawmaker testimony in Georgia election probe
3h ago
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
6h ago
Braves host the Cardinals on 3-game home win streak
9h ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top