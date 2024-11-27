Georgia News

Feddersen's 17 help North Dakota State defeat West Georgia 73-61

Led by Noah Feddersen's 17 points, the North Dakota State Bison defeated the West Georgia Wolves 73-61 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Noah Feddersen had 17 points in North Dakota State's 73-61 victory against West Georgia on Wednesday night.

Feddersen added nine rebounds for the Bison (4-4). Masen Miller added 15 points while finishing 5 of 9 from 3-point range while he also had six rebounds. Brennan Watkins had 14 points and shot 4 for 5 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Wolves (0-8) were led by Shelton Williams-Dryden, who posted 19 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Tauris Watson added 14 points for West Georgia.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

