FCS Independent Kennesaw State opens season with 38-7 win over Tusculum

Kennesaw State staked Division II Tusculum to the first touchdown, then Jonathan Murphy engineered 38 straight points as the Owls opened the season with a 38-7 win
Georgia News
1 hour ago
X

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State staked Division II Tusculum to the first touchdown, then Jonathan Murphy engineered 38 straight points as the Owls opened the season with a 38-7 win on Thursday night.

Kennesaw State opens the season with new offensive and defensive coordinators under coach Brian Bohannon and will be an FCS independent after leaving the Atlantic Sun Conference and will officially join Conference USA in July, 2024.

Murphy connected on 12 of 18 passes for 219 yards and two touchdowns and added another 90 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Murphy connected with Tykeem Wallace on a 54-yard touchdown to start the second quarter, then raced 55 yards into the end zone and fired 55-yards to Blake Bohannon to make it 24-7.

After Preston Roberts opened the game with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Stinnett, the Owls picked off the freshman four times and limited Tusculum to just 179 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Kennesaw State has won 23 straight home games against non-conference opponents.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger8h ago

Credit: Valdosta fire department

CONTINUING COVERAGE
Cleanup continues after deadly Idalia barrels through Georgia
10h ago

Credit: TNS

1 inmate dead, 2 injured in Fulton jail stabbings
8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Fulton judge says Trump court proceedings will be televised
11h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Kemp rejects talk of special session, says punishing Fani Willis carries risks
13h ago
The Latest
Reigning SoCon champion Samford jumps out early, rolls past Division II Shorter 69-14
2h ago
Thursday's Scores
2h ago
Marcus Carroll rushes for 3 TDs and career-high 184 yards to lead Georgia State to 42-35...
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Five things to know about Georgia Tech’s opener vs. Louisville
14h ago
‘Show them who we are’: Braves excited for Dodgers series that affects playoff seed
19h ago
FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top