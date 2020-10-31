FC Cincinnati plays Atlanta United FC on 3-game road skid

The teams match up Sunday for the third time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeff Larentowicz leads Atlanta United FC with two goals. Jon Gallagher has four goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

Brandon Vazquez has two goals and one assist for FC Cincinnati so far this season. Yuya Kubo has one goal over the past 10 games for FC Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Atlanta United FC: 2-6-2, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.7 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and five corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

FC Cincinnati: 2-7-1, averaging 0.4 goals, 0.1 assists, 2.6 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Miles Robinson (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Greg Garza (injured), Przemyslaw Tyton (injured), Caleb Stanko (injured).

