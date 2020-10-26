FBI seeks help finding missing Georgia financial adviser

Burns offered his friends, family and clients an investment opportunity in a “peer to peer” lending program offering “attractive returns in short periods of time," according to a sworn statement from an FBI agent filed in court. The investors were told their money was to be loaned to businesses in need of financing with little or no risk, and they received promissory notes associated with the investment.

Multiple investors have reported that payments due on their promissory notes have not been paid as promised, and Burns stopped responding to phone calls and emails, the agent wrote.

Burns, who is also being investigated by the IRS, was supposed to turn over documents to the SEC on Sept. 25. Burns's wife filed a missing person report with police in Gwinnett County that day, saying she had not been in touch with him since the evening before. Burns had told his wife he was going to his parents' home in North Carolina, but they never saw him and were not expecting him, the agent's statement says.