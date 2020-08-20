FBI offers reward after toddler found alone, mother missing

In a criminal complaint filed in Fort Lauderdale on Monday, the FBI said video evidence does not support Ryan’s claims that he saw Leila Cavett and her son get into another person’s vehicle at a Hollywood RaceTrac gas station. Investigators also say he bought odor eliminator, duct tape and extra-large garbage bags around the time of her disappearance.

Court documents said Ryan told investigators he has known Cavett since around January 2019, and that she had come to Florida to sell him her pickup truck.

A lawyer for Ryan was not listed on jail records.

The video clips released by the FBI on Thursday shows Cavett's Chevrolet pickup truck traveling from one side of the gas station to another on the afternoon of July 25. Another clip shows her getting out of a Lexus sedan at the gas station that afternoon, along with two shots of her inside the convenience story, first at 3:09 p.m. and again at 10:16 p.m.

Cavett’s family is in Alabama. Anyone with information about her disappearance should call 1-800-CALL-FBI or go to fbi.gov/tips.