FBI: Georgia 18-year-old assaulted officer in Capitol riot

The second tip led to Cua's Parler account where he also discussed storming the Capitol.

It's unclear whether Cua had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Cua is the latest Georgian to be arrested and one of more than 200 others charged so far in the siege on the Capitol led by supporters of President Donald Trump, where five were killed including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick.

Attorney William McCall Calhoun Jr., 57, of Americus was charged last month with violent entry or disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted building. A second Georgia man, 58-year-old Michael Shane Daughtry of Pelham, was also charged in the riot with illegally entering a restricted building or grounds.