Fauci to deliver Emory commencement address virtually

Dr. Anthony Fauci is set to deliver the May 16 commencement address for the Emory College of Arts and Sciences, the school said Wednesday in a press release. Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his address will be delivered live from Washington and will be available virtually to the university community and graduates.

“I cannot think of a more inspiring person than Dr. Fauci to address the Class of 2021, whose Emory experience has been so dramatically shaped by the pandemic, and whose resilience and determination have inspired us again and again,” Emory President Gregory L. Fenves said in the release.