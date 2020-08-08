Father, son charged in Ahmaud Arbery slaying seeking bond

Attorneys for Gregory McMichael, 64, asked for a court hearing on his bond request. No date has been set.

Right after the Feb. 23 shooting, Gregory McMichael told police he and his son armed themselves with guns and got in a pickup truck to chase after Arbery, suspecting he was a burglar. They weren't arrested until the Georgia Bureau of Investigation took over the case and cellphone video of the shooting leaked online.

In June, a grand jury indicted both McMichaels and Bryan on charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The McMichaels' defense attorneys argued in a court motion Thursday that the judge should reject the indictment's malice murder charge, saying it was written in a way that improperly “charges two crimes in one count.” They made a similar argument for tossing out the charge of criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

A separate legal motion by Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, argues that all three defendants should be immune from prosecution, saying Travis McMichael legally fired his shotgun in self-defense when Arbery attacked him with his fists.

GBI agent Richard Dial rejected that argument at a court hearing in June, saying it was Arbery who was trying to defend himself when Travis McMichael confronted him with a shotgun.