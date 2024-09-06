Breaking: Apalachee shooting: Suspect, father make first court appearances
Georgia News

Father of 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect to remain jailed without bail

Father of 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect to remain jailed without bail
25 minutes ago

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — Father of 14-year-old Georgia school shooting suspect to remain jailed without bail.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Man charged after sister, 4, fatally shoots herself with his gun, police say
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Father of Apalachee High School shooting suspect arrested, GBI says
The Latest
14-year-old suspect in deadly shooting at Georgia high school will stay in detention as...1h ago
Analysis: History suggests a team will make a big leap to reach a conference championship...
Braves host the Blue Jays to start 3-game series
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show