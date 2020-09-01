Father, mother charged with murder in daughter's death

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that it had arrested 38-year-old John Joseph “Joey" Yozviak on the charges. Investigators had arrested the mother, Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton, on the same charges on Thursday.

Their 12-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn Yozviak, was pronounced dead at a Milledgeville hospital on Wednesday after Katie Horton called 911 to report her daughter was unresponsive.