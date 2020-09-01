X

Father, mother charged with murder in daughter's death

Georgia News | 1 hour ago
The parents of a 12-year-old middle Georgia girl who died last week have been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children

IVEY, Ga. (AP) — The parents of a 12-year-old middle Georgia girl who died last week have been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that it had arrested 38-year-old John Joseph “Joey" Yozviak on the charges. Investigators had arrested the mother, Mary Katherine “Katie” Horton, on the same charges on Thursday.

Their 12-year-old daughter, Kaitlyn Yozviak, was pronounced dead at a Milledgeville hospital on Wednesday after Katie Horton called 911 to report her daughter was unresponsive.

A preliminary investigation shows Kaitlyn was subjected to "excessive physical pain due to medical negligence," according to a GBI news release.

"Basically there's a history with Department of Family and Children Services in a number of counties in this area since the child has been born," GBI Agent Mary Chandler told WMAZ-TV.

The family moved to Wilkinson County in February. Chandler declined to discuss details but said, “This condition of a child is the worst we’ve ever seen.”

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.