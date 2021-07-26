Fatal head-on crash after EMS worker wakes slumped driver

The driver appeared confused and sped away from the Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services crew about 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Georgia Highway 138, Clayton County police said in a news release. The Ford F-150 hit a Mitsubishi Outlander a little more than a mile (1.6 kilometers) away, near Riverdale, they said.

The pickup truck's driver, Michael Jerome Morris, 37, died at the scene, police said.