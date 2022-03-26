Fatal boat crash at fishing tournament being investigated

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a crash between two boats that killed a Georgia man participating in a fishing tournament.
A Georgia Department of Natural Resources investigator told WALB-TV it could take months to determine what caused the March 19 crash.
The agency said Jason Davis of Bainbridge was killed after the boat he was driving collided with another vessel on the Flint River. Three other people were taken to hospitals with injuries. Officials said people in the two boats were competing in separate fishing tournaments being held on the river in Bainbridge.
“There are rules of the road on the lake similar to what is on the highway," said Lt. Judd Smith of the DNR. He added: “We don’t know at this point if any of those rules were even violated or if it was possibly related to something else.”