Farrington carries Arkansas St. past Georgia Southern 62-58

Malcolm Farrington had 16 points off the bench to lift Arkansas State to a 62-58 win over Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Conference tournament first round

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Malcolm Farrington had 16 points off the bench to lift Arkansas State to a 62-58 win over Georgia Southern in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference tournament on Friday.

Arkansas State (11-12) faces top-seeded Georgia State on Saturday.

Marquis Eaton had 14 points for Arkansas State. Norchad Omier added 10 points and 18 rebounds.

Gedi Juozapaitis had 12 points for the Eagles (13-13). Elijah McCadden added nine points and 10 rebounds. Kamari Brown had seven points and 10 rebounds.

