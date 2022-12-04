ajc logo
X

Farmer: Georgia dog injured saving sheep from coyote attack

Georgia News
1 hour ago
A Georgia farmer says his sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his flock of sheep

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheepdog is recovering at home two days after killing a pack of coyotes that attacked his owner's flock of sheep, farmer John Wierwiller said.

Casper, a 20-month old Great Pyrenees from Decatur, fought off a pack of coyotes who were threatening Wierwiller's sheep farm, he said. The fight lasted longer than half an hour, left eight coyotes dead and bloodied Casper, with skin and part of his tail torn off, Wierwiller told Atlanta's WAGA-TV.

He scampered off but returned injured two days later after Wierwiller put out a call on social media.

“He was kinda looking at me like, ‘Boss, stop looking at how bad I look, just take care of me,’” Wierwiller said.

LifeLine Animal Project has raised more than $15,000 for the sheepdog's hospital bills.

Though dogs rarely prevail like Casper, packs of coyotes attacking pets have grown somewhat common in rural and growing suburban areas that abut wildlands throughout the Untied States.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia to play Ohio State in Peach Bowl1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Gridlock Guy: Like snow days, Atlanta needs storm days
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia unleashes Brock Bowers as College Football Playoff awaits
15h ago

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS/RODNEY HO/rho@

Rock 100.5 goes into stunt mode, dropping Elliot, Southside Steve, Lyndsey Marie

Credit: PUBLICITY PHOTOS/RODNEY HO/rho@

Rock 100.5 goes into stunt mode, dropping Elliot, Southside Steve, Lyndsey Marie

Credit: Uncredited

St. Edward's Crown moved out of tower ahead of coronation
21h ago
The Latest
GA Lottery
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Georgia FIVE Midday' game
1h ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 4 Midday' game
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Nell Redmond

College football scoreboard: Scores from ACC, SEC and other championship games
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
How 6 voters in Georgia’s most competitive county see the runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top