FanDuel Sports Network regional channels will be available as add-on subscription on Prime Video

Diamond Sports Group has reached a multiyear agreement with Prime Video to make its 16 regional sports network channels available as an add-on subscription
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diamond Sports Group announced Wednesday it reached a multiyear agreement with Prime Video to make its 16 regional sports network channels available as an add-on subscription.

FanDuel Sports Network RSNs will be available for customers living within each team's designated geographic area. The 16 networks cover fans in 31 states.

“Partnering with Prime Video, one of the largest streaming destinations in the U.S., and making FanDuel Sports Network available as part of their add on subscriptions, creates a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our reach and better connect with viewers,” said Diamond CEO David Preschlack in a statement. "Our partnerships with Prime Video and FanDuel combine with our agreements with team, league and distribution partners to support a transformative reorganization of our business, and a leading linear and digital offering that will continue driving long-term value and enhanced experiences for our partners and fans.”

Prime Video announced earlier this year that it would buy a minority stake in Diamond Sports.

A final hearing on Diamond’s bankruptcy reorganization plan is scheduled for Thursday. Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in the Southern District of Texas since it filed for protection in March 2023. The company said in a financial filing last year that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

Diamond announced Tuesday that it will offer single-game pricing for NBA and NHL games beginning Dec. 5.

Viewers will have the option for single games at $6.99, as well as the chance to sign up for monthly or season pass subscriptions.

Diamond has the rights to 13 NBA and eight NHL teams. It also has agreements with five Major League Baseball teams for the 2025 season with negotiations continuing with three others.

Major League Baseball and the Atlanta Braves withdrew their objections to the reorganization plan Wednesday night.

