Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern

On the game's first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton. In the second quarter, Fancher threw a 33-yard touchdown to Shadeed Ahmed to stretch the lead to 13-3, and following an Eagles fumble four plays into their ensuing drive, Fancher ran it in from the 19.

Fancher ran for 63 yards on 14 carries for Marshall (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt), which has won three straight and four of its last five.