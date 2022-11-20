ajc logo
Fancher totals 3TDs in Marshall's win over Georgia Southern

Georgia News
48 minutes ago
Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw for 274 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another and Marshall controlled from the outset in a 23-10 win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.

On the game's first drive, Fancher threw a 65-yard scoring pass to EJ Horton. In the second quarter, Fancher threw a 33-yard touchdown to Shadeed Ahmed to stretch the lead to 13-3, and following an Eagles fumble four plays into their ensuing drive, Fancher ran it in from the 19.

Fancher ran for 63 yards on 14 carries for Marshall (7-4, 4-3 Sun Belt), which has won three straight and four of its last five.

Kyle Vantrease threw for 205 yards and a touchdown for Georgia Southern (5-6, 2-5 Sun Belt). The Eagles now have lost a season-high three straight.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

