ajc logo
X

FAMU battles Fort Valley State

Georgia News
56 minutes ago
The Florida A&M Rattlers will be taking on the Wildcats of Division II Fort Valley State

Fort Valley State vs. Florida A&M (1-4)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida A&M Rattlers are set to battle the Wildcats of Division II Fort Valley State. Florida A&M lost 60-49 on the road to UC Riverside in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: MJ Randolph has averaged 17.6 points, six rebounds and 4.4 assists this year for Florida A&M. Complementing Randolph is DJ Jones, who is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: MJ Randolph has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Florida A&M field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida A&M went 1-6 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Rattlers put up 66 points per contest across those seven games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ga. State goes up against Tennessee St.
56m ago
No. 18 Memphis faces Georgia
56m ago
Broome, Morehead St. host Ga. Southern
56m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top