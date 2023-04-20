BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 blocked in Atlanta after motorcyclist killed in crash with HERO
X

Family wants federal investigation after man's death in jail

Georgia News
By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press
56 minutes ago
The family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail’s psychiatric wing is calling for a U.S. Justice Department investigation of the facility

ATLANTA (AP) — The family of a man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in a Georgia jail's psychiatric wing is calling for the U.S. Justice Department to investigate the facility.

Lashawn Thompson, 35, died in September, three months after being booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Thompson's family, called for those responsible for his death to be held accountable.

“What you're looking at, I think, is not just a deplorable jail cell, but this is a crime scene. This is criminal,” Crump said as he held up a photo of Thompson's dirty, trash-strewn cell during a news conference and rally Thursday in front of the jail.

Photos of the cell and of Thompson's face and body covered in insects sparked outrage last week when they spread on social media after his family's local attorney, Michael Harper, released them to news outlets. The medical examiner’s report lists Thompson's cause of death as “undetermined” but notes a “severe bed bug infestation.”

Crump called for local leaders to be held accountable, including the sheriff, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners and the Atlanta City Council, repeating the slogan, “We ain't gonna let you pass the baton. Justice for Lashawn.” He urged local activists to attend an upcoming county board of commissioners meeting to demand answers about Thompson's death.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Georgia Democrat who chairs the Senate Human Rights Subcommittee, announced Thursday that he is launching a new inquiry into conditions of incarceration in Georgia and across the country. He cited news reports last week about Thompson's death and the death of Joshua McLemore, a 29-year-old with a history of mental illness who died of multiple organ failure in August 2021 at an Indiana jail.

Harper has said jail staff did nothing to address Thompson’s deteriorating health in the weeks before his death and has called for a criminal investigation. Thompson had been arrested June 12 on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat met with Thompson's family Thursday and spoke alongside them at the news conference outside the jail.

“We understand, and I have said this publicly, this is absolutely unconscionable, point blank,” Labat said.

Labat said that once investigations into Thompson's death — an internal one by his office and another by the Atlanta Police Department — are complete, they will be turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Since Thompson's death became public last week, Labat has expressed his condolences to the family and had three top jail officials resign. He announced Wednesday that he had secured an additional $5.3 million from the county board of commissioners to provide upgrades at the jail, including increased monitoring in the psychiatric and medical units and more frequent high-level sanitation of those units.

Critics — including some who yelled questions and accusations at Labat during the news conference — have said Labat didn't act until the conditions surrounding Thompson's death became public. And they allege Labat, who took office in January 2021, is using Thompson's death to bolster his push for a new jail when they say he has long failed to address serious chronic problems at the current jail.

Tiffany Roberts, public policy director for the Southern Center for Human Rights, which advocates for humane jail conditions, said the nonprofit law firm has successfully sued the county four times over conditions at the jail but has seen little improvement.

“How dare this sheriff stand with a grieving family, pat their backs, make platitudes while he is asking for $2 billion to transfer this problem to a larger and more expensive facility," she said during the news conference. “How long will we hide from the reality that Fulton County is chronically dysfunctional and there is no humanity in a system like this?”

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

An attorney’s arrest. A judge’s decision. And more chaos in YSL trial.2h ago

Credit: AP

Opinion: Trump’s Big Lie comes crashing down - again
9h ago

Credit: UGA Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant

Out of the murky waters of the Okefenokee, an alligator mystery emerges
11h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, Charles F. Stanley
4h ago

Credit: HANDOUT

Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, Charles F. Stanley
4h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 blocked in Atlanta after motorcyclist killed in crash with HERO
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Falcons look to draft to augment big free agency moves
2h ago
Georgia job growth full throttle in March, led by hospitality.
2h ago
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
2h ago
Featured

Credit: HANDOUT

Pastor Andy Stanley details last talks with his father, evangelist Charles Stanley
4h ago
Former DeKalb County superintendent to lead education-related nonprofit
8h ago
Bird-napping: Ruby, Peaches and Cream happy to be home at Buckhead restaurant
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top