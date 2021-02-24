Family sues Georgia school officials over teen's heat death

The lawsuit alleged Imani died from cardiac arrest and acute kidney failure, among other complications of heatstroke.

In the aftermath of the teen's death, the Journal-Constitution reported that the school appeared to have violated district and Georgia High School Association policy by allowing outdoor athletic activity when the heat index surpassed 95 degrees. The district has since implemented additional measures, including canceling physical education classes and athletic practices on days with intense heat, the news outlet said.

The Bell family is seeking unspecified monetary damages, burial expenses and the removal of involved school officials, according to a lawyer representing the family.

“We just want closure in this whole situation,” Dorian Bell, Imani’s mother, said during a news conference Wednesday. “We need that. That’s a part of our healing.”