Family of woman who fell from patrol car demands answers

“Yet again we have another African American citizen killed in just an unbelievable way while in the custody of the police,” Crump said at the Friday news conference in downtown Decatur, a suburb of Atlanta.

He addressed Grier's parents: "We won’t let them sweep your baby daughter’s death under the rug.”

Crump said his team will investigate what failures caused Grier to fall out of the car while it was moving and suffer a fatal brain injury that led to her being in a coma until she died six days later.

Gerald Griggs, president of the Georgia State Conference of the NAACP, called on state and county officials for answers.

“To the Hancock County sheriff, it’s time to be transparent. It’s time to be accountable. To the GBI, it’s time for y’all to meet with this family. To the governor, it’s time for you to recognize, again, that Georgia has a police accountability problem,” he said.

The GBI has said agents have done interviews, reviewed multiple body camera videos and done mechanical tests on the patrol car. The investigation is ongoing.

Brumback reported from Atlanta.