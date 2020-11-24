Family of man shot by Georgia trooper to sue state for money

The criminal case awaits grand jury action, but Lewis’s family is demanding $1 million in damages, the most allowed by state law. The family also plans to file a federal civil rights lawsuit demanding an additional $12 million.

Thompson wrote in his incident report that he shot Lewis as Lewis was revving his engine and turning his steering wheel, as if he trying to ram the trooper. But Georgia Bureau of Investigation Agent Dustin Peak testified in September that was impossible, because Lewis' car battery disconnected when it hit the ditch, leaving the vehicle inoperable.

Peak testified that dash camera video shows one second elapsed between the time the trooper exited his patrol vehicle and fired the shot that killed Lewis.

“Julian Lewis should be alive today,” Francys Jonson, a Lewis family attorney, said Monday.

Johnson called on the state to pay a settlement without waiting for the lawsuit to be filed.

“Julian Lewis was my only son, and this young man took my only son away from me,” said Lewis’s mother, Lindsay Milton. “And it’s just about to take me away from here.”