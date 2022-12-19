Family of man killed by Atlanta officer grateful for charges

Sung Kim was indicted Friday on charges including felony murder and involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 death of Jimmy Atchison. The case has been a top local example for those protesting police violence against Black people in recent years

“This is what we have been praying for, ever since that day Jimmy was taken from us,” Atchison's father, Jimmy Hill, said in a statement. “We have had marches, meetings, everything you can think of, to beg Fulton County to take action. I told the world I would never give up on justice for my son — no matter how long it took.”