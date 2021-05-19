Family of Georgia woman killed by deputies demands answers

Shabazz and Reginald Greene, another attorney for the family, said the deputies failed to give the home's occupants enough time to respond before coming through the door.

Greene said the GBI told him the deputy carrying the shield was the only officer with a body camera recording video during the execution of the warrant. They called for release of the rest of the video, which the GBI has said is nearly four hours long.

The attorneys likened James' killing to that of Breonna Taylor, the Black woman killed by police in Louisville, Kentucky, during an early morning drug raid on March 13, 2020.

James' mother, Betty Jean James, said her daughter didn't deserve to die.

“They took my baby. They took her life and then they took her dignity,” the weeping mother told reporters. “They took her from me. And I want to know why.”

Georgia authorities haven't said what prompted the search warrant.

Camden County jail records show that Brown, 46, had been jailed in March on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs and again in April on charges of drug possession and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.