Family of double homicide victims offer $100K reward

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The family of a South Carolina mother and son shot to death at their home are offering a $100,000 reward in hopes of finding the killer.
Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot multiple times near dog kennels in Colleton County on June 7. State police are investigating and have made no arrests and released little information on the progress of their case. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division set up a tip line, asking the public for information. The line is being monitored 24 hours a day.
On Friday, Margaret Murdaugh's husband, Alex Murdaugh, and their surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, announced the reward for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who brutally murdered Paul and Maggie," The Augusta Chronicle reported.
“I want to thank everyone for the incredible love and support that we have received over the last few weeks,” said Alex Murdaugh. “Now is the time to bring justice for Maggie and Paul. Buster and I, along with Maggie’s mother, father and our entire family, ask that anyone with helpful information immediately call the SLED tip line or Crime Stoppers.”
The victims are members of a prominent South Carolina legal family.
Paul Murdaugh was awaiting trial on a charge of boating under the influence causing death when he died and his family said they received vague threats about that case. The charge stems from a February 2019 boat crash that killed a 19-year-old woman and injured several others.
Paul Murdaugh’s grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great grandfather were all longtime elected prosecutors in the area and Alex Murdaugh was a part time prosecutor in the Solicitor’s Office, but all were out of office at the time of the boat crash. The family told ABC’s Good Morning America that none of their family members tried to influence or stop the investigation into the crash.