Family of double homicide victims offer $100K reward

Margaret “Maggie” Murdaugh, 52, and her son, Paul Murdaugh, 22, were found shot multiple times near dog kennels in Colleton County on June 7. State police are investigating and have made no arrests and released little information on the progress of their case. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division set up a tip line, asking the public for information. The line is being monitored 24 hours a day.

On Friday, Margaret Murdaugh's husband, Alex Murdaugh, and their surviving son, Buster Murdaugh, announced the reward for "information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who brutally murdered Paul and Maggie," The Augusta Chronicle reported.