Family alleges medical neglect killed 18-year-old in jail

Tookes wasn’t evaluated by any healthcare worker the next two days and was found unresponsive on May 4, 2019, according to the suit. “It was noted that his pupils were fixed, no pulse, muscle stiffed and non-moveable and his skin was cold to touch.”

An autopsy said there wasn’t evidence of injuries and that toxicology came back negative, the lawsuit says. Tookes’ cause of death was ruled “Cardiac Tamponade due to ruptured ascending aorta.” According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, cardiac tamponade results from blood or fluid building up and putting pressure on the heart.

WXIA reports that more than a dozen defendants are named in the lawsuit, many of which are NaphCare workers employed at the jail. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office isn’t listed. It said in a statement that the office doesn’t comment on pending cases, according to the station.